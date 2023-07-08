Avera Medical Minute
Children’s Home Shelter and Oh My Cupcakes working to support victims of domestic violence

Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023
Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023(Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, the Children’s Home Shelter is working to end domestic violence through their Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign, and Oh MY Cupcakes is joining in.

Staci Kropuenske from the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the campaign and how you can get involved.

Owner of Oh My Cupcakes Melissa Johnson joined Dakota News Now to discuss their partnership in the campaign.

You can donate, buy apparel and support the cause at DriveOutDV.com.

The Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign is raising money for the Children's Home Shelter for...
The Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign is raising money for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety(Dakota News Now)

