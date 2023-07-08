Connections and culture are what Riggs will miss from coaching Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - And as we first told you last night, Kurtiss Riggs’ coaching career with the Sioux Falls Storm is coming to a close.

Though it’s easy to imagine Riggs moving on to another position and coaching in college, it’s really hard to imagine the Storm moving on from him. After all he has basically been the only coach the franchise has ever had, succeeding Mike Aldrich in 2003 in the franchise’s third season.

The success, namely 11 league championships, speaks for itself. What Kurtiss says he’ll miss the most, though an atmosphere that he helped create over the last two plus decades which almost feels like a family.

That became literal this year with his son Peyton becoming offensive coordinator.

You need look no further his coaching staff to see just how deep that culture has run.

There are two games left in Riggs final season, though if the Storm win both they’ll make the playoffs. They play at Iowa tomorrow and the final home game of Riggs tenure is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, against Massachusetts.

-CORRECTION: During the broadcast it was incorrectly stated that Riggs is the only coach in franchise history. He is in fact their second.

