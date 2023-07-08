Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Connections and culture are what Riggs will miss from coaching Storm

Most successful coach in franchise history stepping down at season’s end
Long time Sioux Falls Storm coach stepping down after season
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - And as we first told you last night, Kurtiss Riggs’ coaching career with the Sioux Falls Storm is coming to a close.

Though it’s easy to imagine Riggs moving on to another position and coaching in college, it’s really hard to imagine the Storm moving on from him. After all he has basically been the only coach the franchise has ever had, succeeding Mike Aldrich in 2003 in the franchise’s third season.

The success, namely 11 league championships, speaks for itself. What Kurtiss says he’ll miss the most, though an atmosphere that he helped create over the last two plus decades which almost feels like a family.

That became literal this year with his son Peyton becoming offensive coordinator.

You need look no further his coaching staff to see just how deep that culture has run.

There are two games left in Riggs final season, though if the Storm win both they’ll make the playoffs. They play at Iowa tomorrow and the final home game of Riggs tenure is scheduled for Saturday, July 15th, against Massachusetts.

-CORRECTION: During the broadcast it was incorrectly stated that Riggs is the only coach in franchise history. He is in fact their second.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisburg eighth grader Emily Gorman died in a tragic accident doing what she loved, spending...
Lake Madison accident: remembering Emmy Gorman
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
Sioux Falls police believe the death of a man found in Sioux Falls Wednesday was under...
UPDATE: Man admits to central Sioux Falls homicide
Young girl killed in Lake Madison boating accident
On Wednesday evening, a wooded area near 49th Street and Sertoma Park was blocked off and roads...
UPDATE: Body found near Sertoma Park

Latest News

Sioux Falls Canaries' Wellington Dotel scores against Chicago
Canaries rally past Chicago
MOC-Floyd Valley Baseball
MOC-Floyd Valley shuts down Sioux Center in Iowa prep baseball playoff opener
Sanford Academy celebrates homerun at summer State A Softball Tournament
Summer South Dakota State A Fastpitch Softball Tournament gets underway
SDSU alum Mike Daum gets shot with Sacramento in NBA Summer League
SDSU alum Mike Daum gets NBA Summer League shot with Sacramento