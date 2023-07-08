Avera Medical Minute
Dell Rapids ‘Picnic in the Park’ promoting bike safety

First responders taught safe riding practices and distributed helmets to ensure young riders...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce provided an opportunity on Saturday to connect with and learn from the first responders that serve their community.

The annual “Picnic in the Park” allows residents to sit down with members of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office to enjoy a nice lunch and learn about the services they provide.

This is the third year of the picnic, and the focus this year was promoting bike safety.

First responders taught safe riding practices and distributed helmets to ensure young riders are safe while on the roads.

“For like the next couple weeks, we’ll see our helmets everywhere in town, and it’s really nice to see that our effort goes that long way,” said Deputy Matthew Larson.

Two bikes were also given away during Saturday’s picnic.

