FEMA approves relief to flood damaged areas in South Daktoa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On June 2, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order declaring a disaster for flooding damage in ten counties and one reservation. On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved relief in a presidential disaster declaration.

Ten counties, Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Faulk, Grant, Hand, Marshall, Potter, and Roberts, as well as the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation were all hit hard by flooding this spring. The much-needed relief from FEMA will make the cleanup process a whole lot easier.

When Dakota News Now last caught up with the City of Watertown, the flooding was just beginning. Officials say above-normal snowfall and a surge in temperatures caused the severe flooding between April 9 and May 5. Watertown and Codington County got to work right away because they’ve dealt with flood events before.

“It’s something that there’s a lot of people here that have significant experience and it certainly makes my job easier, relying on some of that institutional knowledge and the things that they’ve experienced,” said Codington County Emergency Management Director Andrew Delgado.

Infrastructure in the area was hit hard. Delgado says that township roads saw the most damage and benefitted the most from the aid.

“Really I think this is going to be most impactful for the townships,” Delgado said. “I mean, they’re operating off of a fairly limited budget as it is, year-to-year maintaining the roads that they have and so forth. I think that that’s going to have the biggest impact probably on them.”

With the damage assessment, each county needed to meet a certain threshold in order to receive funding. Although the damage hit these communities hard, there was no guarantee that the total damage would qualify these counties for disaster relief.

“People understood that there were a handful of counties that were fairly significantly impacted by this flood event,” Delgado explained. “Initially, they said that they figured it was a less than fifty percent chance of us being able to be eligible for this just because we weren’t sure that we would meet the threshold at the state level.”

Delgado says that for Codington County, it was a little over $125,000 to meet the state threshold, and the state in total needed to meet a federal threshold as well.

Those counties should be able to use those funds and get started on those projects immediately if they haven’t yet already. The funds will help rebalance their budgets when they’re done.

