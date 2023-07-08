Iowa woman helping Ukrainian refugees get to Sioux City

MAURICE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a group of refugees gathered in a small town in Iowa with one thing in common other than their refugee status and nationality.

It was like a family reunion, adults were socializing and kids were playing on the playground. This family was unlike most families, though. They all had one person who they call their “American Mama.”

Martha Hulshof has helped 80 refugees arrive in Sioux City, Iowa. Her sister is a missionary in western Ukraine and has been connecting families with Martha, who helps them with paperwork, plane tickets, and finding a place to live and work.

Only 30 were able to be there on Saturday, but they were still able to celebrate their newfound family.

“I wake up every day and I pray, ‘Lord, use me. What can I do today to be your hands and feet? How can I serve you and give you all the glory and honor in all things?’ This is what He’s called me to do and this is one of the best blessings I have been called to do,” said Hulshof. “Is it a lot of work? Yes, it is, but you know what, I’m thankful every day that I can be Jesus’ hands and feet. I can do whatever he calls me to do.”

Martha said they’re still looking for sponsors to help even more Ukrainian refugees get to America. They’re looking to increase the total number to 105 by the middle of August.

If you are interested in helping in any way, you can reach Martha at Hulshofs@hotmail.com or call 712-441-2733.

