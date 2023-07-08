Avera Medical Minute
Jackley, DCI rule Rapid City officer-involved shooting justified

Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this week, Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that a DCI review indicated that an officer-involved shooting in May of this year that led to the death of the suspect was justified.

On May 30, 2023, Rapid City Police Officers responded to a call of a pair of individuals refusing to leave a residence. Kyle Whiting, one of the individuals, was prohibited from being at the residence and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Whiting fled the residence and was found by one of the officers attempting to enter a different residence. He then pointed a novelty gun lighter at the officer and the officer fired three shots, two of them hitting Whiting. He died at a Rapid City hospital.

A bystander in the residence suffered a gunshot wound and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

A toxicology report on Whiting tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and ketamine.

“Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of the video from the body-worn cameras of the two officers on the scene indicate that the suspect did not comply with the officer’s verbal commands to stop,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Only when the suspect pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officer, did the officer fire the officer’s weapon.”

A full summary of the incident can be found here.

