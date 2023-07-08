Avera Medical Minute
MOC-Floyd Valley shuts down Sioux Center in Iowa prep baseball playoff opener

Dutch win 9-0 in 3A Substate Playoff Opener
Iowa prep baseball playoffs begin
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - A night after their softball team was stunned in the postseason by visiting Sioux Center, the MOC-Floyd Valley baseball team wasn’t about to let history repeat itself.

The Dutch rolled past the Warriors 9-0 on Friday night in Orange City in the first round Iowa Class 3A Substate playoffs.

MOC-Floyd Valley will host the winner of tomorrow’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars game in the semifinals on Monday night at 7:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

