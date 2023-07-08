One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a woman has died from injuries sustained from a four-wheeler accident.
According to Sgt. Jeff Thoreson, at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an area of East 10th Street just outside of Sioux Falls for a report of a four-wheeler accident.
EMS was dispatched as well and attempted life-saving measures on the adult female victim.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.
