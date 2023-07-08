Pioneer Park hosts 52nd annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 52nd annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival, one of the biggest summer events in the area, kicked off on Saturday.

The event has something for everybody, which is why thousands of people make it out to Pioneer Park for the festivities.

Dozens of South Dakota artists teamed up with artists from 13 other states to display their work.

There are also three stages of live music, more than three-dozen food booths, living history displays and interactive children’s areas.

“I’ve been doing this business since 2014 and it’s great to showcase everything,” said 316 Legacy owner Jennifer May. “I enjoy meeting new people and seeing old vendor friends. Just the festival itself is amazing.”

The festival runs through Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

