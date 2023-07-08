SDSU alum Mike Daum gets NBA Summer League shot with Sacramento

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in four years the greatest player in South Dakota State mens basketball history is getting a shot to make a name for himself at the NBA Summer League.

After another solid pro season overseas, Mike Daum got an invite to joing the Sacramento Kings Summer League roster. It’s the first time since 2019 with Portland that the all-time leading scorer in SDSU history has gotten a Summer League shot.

He scored five points and pulled down three rebounds in 12 and a half minutes in his debut during the Kings California Classic on Monday and is on their roster for the NBA 2K4 Summer League games in Las Vegas which start for the Kings late on Friday night.

The 8th all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division One history with 3,067 points, Daum has played professionally overseas in Spain and Italy since leaving SDSU in 2019 while also having some big outings in summer events back in the United States like The Basketball Tournament.

Though he’s made good money overseas, Daum has stated that his goal continues to be reaching the NBA and, at 28, this may be his best opportunity yet.

