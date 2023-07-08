Avera Medical Minute
Summer South Dakota State A Fastpitch Softball Tournament gets underway

Tournament runs through Sunday at Sherman Park
Sanford Red tops Brookings
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the Ringneck International Tournament the diamonds at Sherman Park are once again busy with the South Dakota State A Summer Fastpitch Tournament getting underway on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the 18U division and Sanford Academy Red’s 7-3 win over the Brookings Outlaws!

The tournament runs through Sunday. For full results from each division click HERE .

