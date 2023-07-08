USDA reminds agricultural producers of July 12 deadline for revenue loss programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Farmers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 may be eligible for relief but need to apply by July 12.

The US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency released a statement this week on how agricultural producers can apply for the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase Two and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP).

To be eligible for ERP Phase Two, producers must have suffered a decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2020 or 2021 due to necessary expenses incurred from a qualifying natural disaster event.

To be eligible for PARP, a producer must have been in business during at least part of 2020 and had a fifteen percent or greater decrease in allowable gross revenue for that year compared to a normal year.

More information on the programs and eligibility can be found here.

