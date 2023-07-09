Avera Medical Minute
BREAKING: Explosion confirmed at Onida ethanol plant

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are on the scene of an explosion at an ethanol plant in Onida, South Dakota.

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.

Details are limited at this time, but it has been confirmed there are no injuries.

Additional units from the Pierre Fire Department are assisting with extinguishing the flames.

Dakota News Now has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on this developing story.

