Crews respond to house fire near Colton(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday to a house fire west of Colton.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the Humboldt, Crooks, and Montrose fire departments as well as the Dell Rapids and Humboldt ambulance crews responded, and an excavator was used late into the night to extinguish the fire.

Not much information is available at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured.

Stick with Dakota News Now for updates to this story.

