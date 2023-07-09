Dustin Gulbrandson makes hobby stock history at I-90 Speedway during Saturday feature races

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lee Goos Jr. topped a field of 31 sprint cars Saturday night at I-90 Speedway in the main event. It was Dustin Gulbrandson who won to start the night and claim a top spot in the history book as the winner of the hobby stocks. Cory Yeigh topped the late model street stocks and Tyler Tesch won in the b-modifieds.

Goos started tenth in the 20-lap main event for the Spielman Excavating IMCA Sprint Cars, but it only took him four laps to navigate to the lead. From there, he’d work through traffic and secure his second win of the year and eleventh of his career at the track. Dusty Ballenger started ninth and finished second with Nick Barger in third. Koby Werkmeister took fourth with Elliot Amdahl hard charging from row eight to take fifth.

Yeigh’s charge to the win in the First Interstate Bank Late Model Street Stocks was from the outside of row four. For Yeigh, it marks his third of the season and career win no. 38 at the speedway. Yeigh took over the top spot on lap seven. Brylee Gough was the leader for the first six laps and placed second ahead of Ron Howe. Matt Steuerwald was fourth and Colby Klaassen raced from twelfth to complete the top five.

The tenth lap is when eleventh starting Tyler Tesch made the move for the lead in the Reaves Buildings USRA B-mod main. The fifth career win for Tesch came in front of John Ross who was out front for nine laps. Dustin Kruse raced from row six to third ahead of Chris Goetz and Duke Erickson. Erickson had started in row seven.

Dustin Gulbrandson now has the most wins in the history of the LawnSnow.com USRA Hobby Stocks at I-90 Speedway. Saturday’s victory was no. 33 for him at the track, overtaking Tim Waltner for the top honors. In the Saturday feature, Gulbrandson took over the lead on lap eight – becoming the third and final leader of the race. Tracy Halouska was second after leading laps 2-7 with Nick Brady in third. Landon Krohn and Bryant Klaassen completed the top five.

I-90 Speedway is back in action this coming Saturday and welcomes a special event featuring the Gunderson Racing MSTS and Quality Freight Rate Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars. Ticket information and event details are available at www.i90speedway.com.

