Great Plains Zoo hosting adult-oriented ‘Zoofari’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A night full of events for adults at the Great Plains Zoo will be taking place later this month.

Last week, the Great Plains Zoo announced Zoofari, formerly known as Expedition ZooFalls, will be taking place on July 27 at 5:30 p.m.

A raffle will be held at 6:30 p.m. with activities to follow including meeting ambassador animals, giraffe feedings, tours of the zoo’s vet clinic and more.

Tickets for food trucks and adult beverages will be included with admission.

“Zoofari is a fun-filled evening for grown-ups to enjoy their zoo with family and friends,” said CEO Becky Dewitz. “We want you to enjoy meeting some of our beloved zoo animals and develop a stronger connection to wildlife, while also enjoying a beautiful evening at the Great Plains Zoo. Over the next several years, we are working to bring these two beloved destinations onto one campus – and we could not do that without the incredible support of our community and the City of Sioux Falls.”

Tickets and more information can be found on the Zoofari website.

