Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police say a shooting in downtown Cleveland sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West 6th Street. She said an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Ciaccia also confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, WOIO reports. Their conditions are unknown, but Ciaccia confirmed there are no current fatalities.

Police said there have been no arrests in this shooting.

WOIO reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS for more details.

