Sioux Falls Storm clinch IFL playoff spot with late win at Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Kurtiss Riggs era will last at least one more week.

Lorenzo Brown’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Draysean Hudson on 3rd and 12 with 20 seconds left proved to be the difference for the Sioux Falls Storm in their 54-47 win at Iowa on Saturday night in IFL action.

With the victory and a Green Bay loss Sioux Falls (8-6) clinches a spot in the IFL playoffs and will extend, at least of one game, the head coaching tenure of the most successful leader in their history, Kurtiss Riggs.

Brown finished 11-16 passing for 133 yards and two scores while also running for three scores.

Sioux Falls will host Massachusetts in the regular season finale next Saturday at 7:00 PM.

