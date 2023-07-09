Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Swim Team’s Sanford Invitational home meet sees biggest participation numbers ever

Meet concludes tomorrow at Midco Aquatic Center
Sanford Invitational concludes tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though not a sanctioned high school sport in South Dakota the popularity of youth swimming is most certainly on the rise.

A visit to the Midco Aquatic Center this weekend proves that.

That’s where the Sioux Falls Swim Team is hosting their annual home meet, the Sanford Invitational. It’s estimated that there will be more than 600 swimmers ranging between ages seven to 19 in the pool this weekend with 22 teams in attendance. Accoring to Sioux Falls head coach Kyle Margheim those are the largest numbers the event has ever seen.

That points to significant growth and popularity for the sport in the state during a non-Olympic year.

Click on the video viewer to hear from Margheim and check out highlights for Saturday night’s finals!

The meet, which started Friday, concludes tomorrow.

