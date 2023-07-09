‘Soo Foo Moto Fest’ raising funds for Make-A-Wish

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Formerly known as Hot Harley Nights, The Soo Foo Moto Fest took place at J&L Harley Davidson over the weekend.

The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish and over the 25 years J&L has been raising money for kids and their families, they’ve been able to donate over $3.5 million.

The event wrapped up on Sunday, which included a speed bike show and a poker run. This year’s event also served as a celebration of the 120th year of Harley Davidson.

“My family has been a Harley Davidson dealer here in Sioux Falls since 1975,” said co-owner Jimmy Entenman. “We haven’t been around for 120 years, but we’ve been around for a very long time. It’s very cool to be a part of a company that has longevity like Harley Davidson. It’s all about riding, having a good time, enjoying the outdoors, enjoying two wheels, and burning gas and oil.”

The week, bikers will ride to Milwaukee to continue the celebration.

