SUFU Circuit Relay taking place Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Owner of 605 Running Company Greg Koch joined Dakota News Now to discuss the annual SUFU Circuit Relay on Sunday morning.

The event is a 5-person relay race around Sioux Falls. There are 13 teams consisting of 65 runners running 22 miles of route, ending at Remedy Brewing Co.

To learn more about the race and how to get involved in next year’s event, head to the 605 Running Co. Website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.