Thunder draw with LC Aris to end season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a late first half goal from Lubos Polacko the Sioux Falls Thunder could not finish off a win in their season finale, with LC Aris getting a second half equalizer to force a 1-1 draw in the NPSL season finale at Bob Young Field on Saturday night.

With the draw the Thunder finish the 2023 season 1-8-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.