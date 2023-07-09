Avera Medical Minute
Thunder draw with LC Aris to end season

Sioux Falls Football Club finishes 1-8-3 after 1-1 draw
End season with 1-1 tie against LC Aris
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a late first half goal from Lubos Polacko the Sioux Falls Thunder could not finish off a win in their season finale, with LC Aris getting a second half equalizer to force a 1-1 draw in the NPSL season finale at Bob Young Field on Saturday night.

With the draw the Thunder finish the 2023 season 1-8-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

