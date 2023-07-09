Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center receives reaccreditation from AAM

Last week, the American Alliance of Museums reaccredited The Visual Arts Center in the...
Last week, the American Alliance of Museums reaccredited The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion.(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the American Alliance of Museums reaccredited The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion.

The alliance, which is the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community, has only accredited 1,103 of the country’s estimated 33,000 museums.

“The Visual Arts Center means so much to local artists and our community, and the reaccreditation process confirms the quality of our art and gallery spaces and the hard work that our team offers to provide a wonderful experience for our customers,” says Lead Curator Jana Anderson. “It truly is an accomplishment to receive reaccreditation, and we are proud to be a part of a small percentage of museums in the nation that maintain this status.”

To earn the accreditation, a museum has to undergo a rigorous self-study, followed by a site visit from the Accreditation Commission. The museum must demonstrate they meet standards and best practices, are educational, and are good stewards of their collections.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Rattlesnake season leads to close calls, some bites and need for precautions
A puppy named Trooper has been able to beat the odds and survive after being found covered in...
‘Miracle pup’: Dog found suffering with 200-plus ticks saved by animal rescuers

Latest News

The event is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish and over the 25 years J&L has been raising money for...
‘Soo Foo Moto Fest’ raising funds for Make-A-Wish
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
BREAKING: Explosion confirmed at Onida ethanol plant
The Great Plains Zoo announced Zoofari, formerly known as Expedition ZooFalls, will be taking...
Great Plains Zoo hosting adult-oriented ‘Zoofari’ event
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Crews respond to house fire near Colton