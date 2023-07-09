Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center receives reaccreditation from AAM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, the American Alliance of Museums reaccredited The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion.

The alliance, which is the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community, has only accredited 1,103 of the country’s estimated 33,000 museums.

“The Visual Arts Center means so much to local artists and our community, and the reaccreditation process confirms the quality of our art and gallery spaces and the hard work that our team offers to provide a wonderful experience for our customers,” says Lead Curator Jana Anderson. “It truly is an accomplishment to receive reaccreditation, and we are proud to be a part of a small percentage of museums in the nation that maintain this status.”

To earn the accreditation, a museum has to undergo a rigorous self-study, followed by a site visit from the Accreditation Commission. The museum must demonstrate they meet standards and best practices, are educational, and are good stewards of their collections.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

