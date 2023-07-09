West Lyon slams Sioux Center to move to region final

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The West Lyon Softball team is one win away from a trip to the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament after their second straight mercy rule win in the 3A Region Playoffs, this an 11-1 victory over Sioux Center on Saturday night in Larchwood.

West Lyon (27-3) will play in the region title game on Tuesday at Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7:00 PM with the winner advancing to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge.

