West Lyon slams Sioux Center to move to region final

Wildcats win 11-1 and will play for trip to Iowa State Softball Tournament Tuesday
Wildcats one win away from State after 11-1 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) - The West Lyon Softball team is one win away from a trip to the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament after their second straight mercy rule win in the 3A Region Playoffs, this an 11-1 victory over Sioux Center on Saturday night in Larchwood.

West Lyon (27-3) will play in the region title game on Tuesday at Estherville-Lincoln Central at 7:00 PM with the winner advancing to the State Tournament in Fort Dodge.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

