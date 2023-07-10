Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat

Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight...
Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight last month.(Courtesy Habib Battah/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Air France is investigating after a man on a flight a last month made a gruesome discovery.

The carpet at his feet was soaked with blood and fecal matter.

It happened as Habib Battah was flying from Paris to Toronto. He was with his wife and their cats.

The strap of the cat carrier is shown with blood stains.
The strap of the cat carrier is shown with blood stains.(Source: Habib Battah/CNN)

Battah said he noticed a foul odor coming from the footwell under their seats, which is where the cat carrier was.

Battah got on his hands and knees to check on the cats and take a closer look.

That’s when he realized the carpet had a large wet dark stain. It had soaked the cat carrier.

The crew told Battah that a day earlier, a passenger had suffered a hemorrhage on the plane.

A cleanup had been ordered, but it’s not clear if the floor was ever cleaned.

Battah’s flight was full, so he and his wife could not move seats.

Air France said in a statement it regrets the situation.

Battah said Air France called him three days later.

The airline offered to have the cats washed and a $500 voucher. He declined.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Flooding surprises residents in western New Hampshire
Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach...
Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska