Barth’s big day leads Canaries to series victory over Chicago

Augie alum comes up a triple shy of the cycle during Sioux Falls’ 7-1 victory
Birds win Sunday matinee 7-1
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin each homered and drove in three runs on Sunday as the Canaries downed Chicago 7-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Ty Culbreth.

Barth opened the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning before launching a two-run homerun in the third. Jabari Henry added to the lead with an RBI single in the home half of the fifth.

Chicago got on the board with an RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning and loaded the bases in the eighth but did not score. In the bottom portion, Clanin crushed a three-run blast to left-center field to break the game open.

Culbreth allowed one run over seven innings to earn his third win while Barth and Clanin each finished with three hits to lead the offensive attack. The Birds are now 23-30 and will open a four-game series against Kansas City on Monday at 6:35pm.

