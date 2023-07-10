Avera Medical Minute
Billboard campaign honors Disability Pride Month

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leader of a local non-profit is bringing awareness to rare diseases and disabilities through a billboard campaign. The Founder and Executive Director of Rare by Design, Kendra Gottsleben, says this campaign is integral because there needs to be more inclusion for people with rare diseases and disabilities in everyday settings. “Rare by Design is trying to focus on how visual representation is so key for those of us,” she said. Gottsleben says she dd not see an abundance of books, billboards, or commercials of people with rare diseases and disabilities. Her efforts this month are helping to remedy that.

