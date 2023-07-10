DOC: State prison inmate Madit Borthok died in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections says an inmate has died in custody.

The DOC said Monday that state prison inmate Madit Borthok, 41, passed away at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on July 7.

Borthok was serving sentences for second-degree rape and simple assault on law enforcement from Minnehaha County.

