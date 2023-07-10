Avera Medical Minute
DOC: State prison inmate Madit Borthok died in custody

(Mike Miletich)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Corrections says an inmate has died in custody.

The DOC said Monday that state prison inmate Madit Borthok, 41, passed away at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on July 7.

Borthok was serving sentences for second-degree rape and simple assault on law enforcement from Minnehaha County.

