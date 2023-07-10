End in sight for Cherapa Place expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Downtown Sioux Falls could soon look a lot different with the expansion of the Cherapa Place well underway.

In May of 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the expansion of the Cherapa Place in Downtown Sioux Falls.

After years of work, construction and development, the end could finally be in sight.

Anne Haber, Pendar Properties Co-Developer gave an overview of the project and some of the updates.

“We are putting up four new structures, building 2 the structure that we are standing between right now, that is the corporate and condominium tower. We will have some retail on floor 1 and that is 10 stories. Building 3 is called the Clark, a mass timber apartment building that will be beautiful and open in spring next year. Building 4 is called the Dakota another mass timber apartment building, a little higher end,” said Anne Haber, Pendar Properties Co-Developer.

She shared why she believes this will be a great asset to the downtown area.

“I think this is going to be wonderful for downtown, it is just another way to create more vibrancy along the river, grow downtown, allow people some options for living, and playing. Living, working, and playing,” said Haber.

Highlighting how the expansion will draw more people downtown.

“We’re going to have 232 apartments, we have a lot of corporate employees, and we’re going to have activities here, we want the public to come and embrace it,” said Haber.

If you’re a business or resident interested in the Cherapa Place Haber says it’s not too late.

“We do have space on 2nd and 1st floor of the Bancorp building, building 2 available. They are welcome to reach put to us at Pendar Properties. The apartments, we are just beginning to prelease right now so if anyone is up for a fun hard hat tour or wants more information about living options next spring, we are happy to discuss with them,” said Haber.

The Bancorp Building at Cherapa will plan to open on September 1st with the other buildings opening spring and summer of 2024.

