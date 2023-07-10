Homeruns power Sioux Falls Little League past Brandon Valley and into State Tournament

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series for teams in South Dakota begins this week.

The East River Subdistrict Tournament brings the top 12-and-under players from Sioux Falls, Brandon Valley and Pierre together for a round robin with two advancing to the State Little League Tournament which will be held at the Sanford Diamonds in Sioux Falls July 20 through the 23rd.

On Friday night the tournament began in Valley Springs with host Brandon Valley falling to Capital City (Pierre) 3-0.

The following afternoon the Sioux Falls Little League team returned the favor with a 3-0 victory over Capital City.

In today’s final game of the tournament Paxton Olson, Carter Chapman and Jake McCloskey clubbed homeruns for Sioux Falls, Chapman and McCloskey each hitting their dingers during a four-run fifth inning in which Sioux Falls rallied from two down to go ahead of Brandon Valley and win 5-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from today’s game!

Sioux Falls wins the Subdistrict Tournament by virtue of going 2-0 and gets qualifies for the State Tournament. Capital City claimed the other spot by virtue of their 1-1 record and win over 0-2 Brandon Valley.

The remainder of the field for the South Dakota State Little League Tournament will be filled out this coming week when the West River Subdistrict Tournament determines its two representatives.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.