Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Homeruns power Sioux Falls Little League past Brandon Valley and into State Tournament

Sioux Falls hits three homeruns to win 5-3 and take Subdistrict Tournament. They’ll be joined by Capital City (Pierre) at State Tournament
Beat Brandon Valley 5-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series for teams in South Dakota begins this week.

The East River Subdistrict Tournament brings the top 12-and-under players from Sioux Falls, Brandon Valley and Pierre together for a round robin with two advancing to the State Little League Tournament which will be held at the Sanford Diamonds in Sioux Falls July 20 through the 23rd.

On Friday night the tournament began in Valley Springs with host Brandon Valley falling to Capital City (Pierre) 3-0.

The following afternoon the Sioux Falls Little League team returned the favor with a 3-0 victory over Capital City.

In today’s final game of the tournament Paxton Olson, Carter Chapman and Jake McCloskey clubbed homeruns for Sioux Falls, Chapman and McCloskey each hitting their dingers during a four-run fifth inning in which Sioux Falls rallied from two down to go ahead of Brandon Valley and win 5-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from today’s game!

Sioux Falls wins the Subdistrict Tournament by virtue of going 2-0 and gets qualifies for the State Tournament. Capital City claimed the other spot by virtue of their 1-1 record and win over 0-2 Brandon Valley.

The remainder of the field for the South Dakota State Little League Tournament will be filled out this coming week when the West River Subdistrict Tournament determines its two representatives.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Rattlesnake season leads to close calls, some bites and need for precautions

Latest News

Sanford Academy Red team wins 18U State A Summer Softball Title
Sanford Academy Red squad tops South Dakota Renegades for summer State A title
Canaries shortstop Jordan Barth celebrates following hitting a two run homerun against Chicago
Barth’s big day leads Canaries to series victory over Chicago
Dustin Gulbrandson wins I-90 record 33rd Hobby Stock Feature
Dustin Gulbrandson makes hobby stock history at I-90 Speedway during Saturday feature races
Sioux Falls Storm Football
Sioux Falls Storm clinch IFL playoff spot with late win at Iowa