Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver

Sioux Falls saw a slight uptick in both it’s property and violent crime rates in 2022, but city...
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an argument.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an argument.

Police it started around 4:00 p.m. Daniel Jay Bien Jr., 33, allegedly cut off another driver while driving.

The two drivers stopped at a red light at 10th Street & Cliff Avenue and began yelling at each other.

When the light changed, police say Bien pulled out a gun and shot at the other car as it drove away.

The second driver called 911 and chased Bien’s car until he lost him.

Police were able to get a description of the driver and identify him as Bien.

Police later found him in a different car with a gun and meth.

Bien was arrested for aggravated assault, parole violation, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, committing a felony with a firearm, and traffic violation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked

Latest News

A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses
Minnesota lawmakers discovered an error in a tax cut bill lawmakers passed this spring.
Minnesota officials say error in tax cut bill could cost taxpayers $352 million, but promised a fix
Inclusion is Always In Billboard Campaign
Sioux Falls billboard campaign celebrates Disability Month
Onida explosion