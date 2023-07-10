Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an argument.

Police it started around 4:00 p.m. Daniel Jay Bien Jr., 33, allegedly cut off another driver while driving.

The two drivers stopped at a red light at 10th Street & Cliff Avenue and began yelling at each other.

When the light changed, police say Bien pulled out a gun and shot at the other car as it drove away.

The second driver called 911 and chased Bien’s car until he lost him.

Police were able to get a description of the driver and identify him as Bien.

Police later found him in a different car with a gun and meth.

Bien was arrested for aggravated assault, parole violation, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle, committing a felony with a firearm, and traffic violation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.