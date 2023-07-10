Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Crossroads at the Capitol; Southern border business

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matter of the State, we examine the latest chapter in the showdown between South Dakota landowners and a proposed CO2 pipeline project.

Sarah Parkin shares what she’s heard from landowners during her coverage of the issue over the past two years, as well as what those stakeholders are demanding from Gov. Noem and lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) joins the program to discuss his recent visit to the U.S.-Mexico border alongside two of his Republican colleagues, and what the trip could mean for the next legislative session.

USD professor emeritus Michael Card breaks down the latest on the 2024 election as GOP candidates continue to campaign in Iowa six months before the Iowa Caucus.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

