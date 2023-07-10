Avera Medical Minute
More than 90 teachers to participate in new Teacher Apprenticeship program

(WSMV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is launching a Teacher Apprenticeship Pathway for the 2023-2024 school year.

Governor Noem announced Monday that more than 90 teachers’ aides from more than 50 districts or school systems across the state have been selected to participate in the two-year pilot program, which will help them become fully certified teachers.

“This new opportunity will allow South Dakotans to work towards their bachelor’s degree this year, while still providing them the Freedom to continue working. Our kids and grandkids deserve the best teachers we can give them, and this pathway will help us meet that goal,” said Governor Noem.

Northern State University and Dakota State University have partnered to offer the coursework for this program.

