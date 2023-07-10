Officials say South Dakota’s average wage increased over 5% in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New information from the Labor Market Information Center shows South Dakota’s average annual wage grew by 5.5% in 2022, meaning South Dakotans are making an average of $54,053 per year.

The report says the increase was driven by a nearly 3% increase in employment covered through reemployment assistance and an 8.5% increase in total wages and salaries.

“South Dakota has seen historic growth over the last few years,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “With the lowest unemployment rate in history, we know South Dakotans are working – now we also know they’re earning more well-deserved money for their efforts.”

In the last year, leisure and hospitality services; trade, transportation, and utilities; and professional and business services led the state in worker growth.

More industry-level employment and wage information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.