One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman died Saturday afternoon due to a four-wheeler accident. It happened at about 12:46 pm on E. 10th Street. Sheriff’s deputies say 63-year-old Jane Wingert died at the scene of the accident. Investigators did not say if the accident happened independently or if something else resulted in the July 8 fatal accident.

