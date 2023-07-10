Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls

Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman died Saturday afternoon due to a four-wheeler accident. It happened at about 12:46 pm on E. 10th Street. Sheriff’s deputies say 63-year-old Jane Wingert died at the scene of the accident. Investigators did not say if the accident happened independently or if something else resulted in the July 8 fatal accident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Police are now trying to determine if 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson could be linked to any other...
Police link man to two women whose bodies were found in different Minnesota storage units
Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Crews respond to house fire near Colton
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked

Latest News

DOC: State prison inmate Madit Borthok died in custody
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses