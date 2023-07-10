Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A murder investigation on the Pine Ridge Reservation reached a conclusion on July 6 when 30-year-old Colton Bagola was sentenced to life in federal prison. It comes as Bagola was convicted of charges involving First Degree Murder and Discharge of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence when Bagola shot Sloane Bull Bear in the back of the head on December 17, 2019 at Pine Ridge. The second charge carries a consecutive 10-year sentence and Bagola was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessments to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Bagola was arrested three days later following a brief standoff with police in Rapid City when family members provided a tip on his location.

