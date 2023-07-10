Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Academy Red squad tops South Dakota Renegades for summer State A title

Rally to win 18U championship 8-6
Defeat South Dakota Renegades 8-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Slick defense helped the Sanford Academy Red team keep an early deficit to a minimum and prime a comeback in the South Dakota State A Summer Softball 18U Championship Game as they rallied to defeat the South Dakota Renegades 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

For a full list of results in all divisions click HERE .

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in four-wheeler accident near Sioux Falls
Ryan Bruns had his teaching certificate revoked back in April of this year. He previously...
Former superintendent has teaching certificate revoked
The deceased resident has now been identified as Nigussie Bulti, and the victim is believed to...
Victim identified in Sioux Falls homicide investigation
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
A sign warns hikers to be aware of rattlesnakes in Badlands National Park in South Dakota....
Rattlesnake season leads to close calls, some bites and need for precautions

Latest News

Sioux Falls Little League team celebrates a homerun during Substate Tournament
Homeruns power Sioux Falls Little League past Brandon Valley and into State Tournament
Canaries shortstop Jordan Barth celebrates following hitting a two run homerun against Chicago
Barth’s big day leads Canaries to series victory over Chicago
Dustin Gulbrandson wins I-90 record 33rd Hobby Stock Feature
Dustin Gulbrandson makes hobby stock history at I-90 Speedway during Saturday feature races
Sioux Falls Storm Football
Sioux Falls Storm clinch IFL playoff spot with late win at Iowa