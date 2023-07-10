Sanford Academy Red squad tops South Dakota Renegades for summer State A title
Rally to win 18U championship 8-6
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Slick defense helped the Sanford Academy Red team keep an early deficit to a minimum and prime a comeback in the South Dakota State A Summer Softball 18U Championship Game as they rallied to defeat the South Dakota Renegades 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.
For a full list of results in all divisions click HERE .
