Sanford Academy Red squad tops South Dakota Renegades for summer State A title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Slick defense helped the Sanford Academy Red team keep an early deficit to a minimum and prime a comeback in the South Dakota State A Summer Softball 18U Championship Game as they rallied to defeat the South Dakota Renegades 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Sherman Park.

