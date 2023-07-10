Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls billboard campaign celebrates Disability Month

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rare by Design is using billboards to celebrate Disability Month.

The non-profit and advocacy organization for rare diseases and disabilities launched its “Inclusion is Always In” billboard campaign Monday. The billboards feature local South Dakota residents.

This month commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990. The ADA shattered the barriers of discrimination against people with disabilities.

Rare by Design says it is crucial to understand that disabilities and rare diseases do not discriminate, and they are not always immediately apparent. In fact, many individuals may experience disability or rare disease at some point during their lifetime.

You can learn more about the billboard campaign here.

