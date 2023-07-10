Sunny, Slight Chance of a Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region today. It’s going to be another toast day with highs ranging from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the south. The wind will start to switch to the northwest. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up later this evening into tonight in the eastern part of the region. A Slight Risk of severe weather is possible in the east with main threats being for hail and strong wind gusts.

It’s going to be cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. While it will be dry during the day, we have a pretty good chance for more thunderstorms to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There will be another Slight Risk of severe weather, mainly in southern parts of the region. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but the main threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts again.

Highs look to stay in the low 80s through the rest of this week. Over the weekend, we’ll keep the 80s around for high temperatures. A slight warm up looks on the way for next week with highs knocking on 90 again.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.