Suspicious phone calls made to Brookings convenience stores

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say several convenience stores and gas stations received suspicious phone calls on Sunday, July 9. The caller claimed to be a manager or owner of the business and asked how much money was in the till and how many people were in the store. Brookings Police are asking store owners and managers to discuss and review safety procedures with their employees and to report suspicious activity like this when it comes up. If you do have information about crimes, BPD asks that you contact them at 605-692-7867, using the Online Web Tip page, or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.