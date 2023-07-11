Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. and tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle involved near the scene.

But the driver, later identified as an 8-year-old child, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the child was taken into custody.

According to officers, the 8-year-old boy was found with a gun and charges are pending against him.

A witness told WSFA they saw the boy behind the wheel and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit,” he said.

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are and what they are doing.”

Montgomery police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Jeff Gould joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday to talk about bringing “America’s Story” to Mount...
Jeff Gould brings ‘America’s Story’ to Mount Rushmore
Jeff Gould brings ‘America’s Story’ to Mount Rushmore
Jeff Gould brings ‘America’s Story’ to Mount Rushmore