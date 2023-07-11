Aberdeen puts temporary water restrictions in place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temporary water restrictions are now effective in the Hub City through July 22nd.

The City of Aberdeen is asking residents to limit their watering to every other day and only from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to maintenance work being conducted at the Aberdeen Water Treatment facility.

Any questions can be directed to Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa at 605-626-7025.

