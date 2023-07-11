Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen puts temporary water restrictions in place(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temporary water restrictions are now effective in the Hub City through July 22nd.

The City of Aberdeen is asking residents to limit their watering to every other day and only from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to maintenance work being conducted at the Aberdeen Water Treatment facility.

Any questions can be directed to Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa at 605-626-7025.

