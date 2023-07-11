Avera Medical Minute
Augie’s Jordan Barth does it again as Canaries walkoff against league’s best team

Birds beat Monarchs 3-2 in dramatic finish
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jordan Barth delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth innjng on Monday as the Canaries walked-off Kansas City 3-2 at the Bird Cage.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the second inning when Ozzie Martinez drew a bases loaded walk but the Monarchs tied the game in the top of the third with a solo homerun.

The 1-1 score held until the eighth inning when an RBI double put Kansas City ahead 2-1 but Jabari Henry belted a solo homerun in the bottom portion to knot things back up.

Brady Stover tossed a scoreless top of the ninth before Shamoy Christopher drew a walk to leadoff the bottom half. Pinch runner Carson Clowers reached third base on a throwing error before racing home on Barth’s game-winning single to left field.

Barth and Mike Hart each finished with two hits as the Birds move to 24-30 overall. The two teams will meet again Tuesday at 6:35pm.

