Augustana to launch South Dakota’s first bioinformatics major

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University will offer the state’s first undergraduate program in bioinformatics beginning this fall.

The program comes as a part of Augustana’s strategic plan Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.

“Bioinformatics is concerned with implementing tools to analyze big data across biology — all the way from inside the cell and genome to ecological systems,” said Dr. Carrie Olson-Manning, associate professor of biology. “We also need to develop new tools to analyze the data, so bioinformatics is a very interdisciplinary field.”

The major and minor will include coursework in biology, computer science, mathematics and chemistry, as well as a bioinformatics capstone course.

“Bioinformatics merges two of the most incredible things happening in science today — especially for myself, as a biologist, this gene editing/CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) technology is one of the most important things that a person can study right now,” said student Scott Shlanta. “Additionally, there’s this huge revolution in computer science with AI (artificial intelligence). Bioinformatics gives you a chance to study both of those things and see how they interact, and can be an incredibly valuable skill to have in the future, especially going into the medical field.”

Augustana will require courses in both data science and artificial intelligence due to their increasing importance in computational sciences.

The school says the bioinformatics program will let students further explore software engineering, the mathematical tools of data science or environmental data analysis.

“I think we’re on the leading edge here of offering something that is of such growing importance in the biomedical sciences and biological research,” said Olson-Manning.

To learn more, visit augie.edu/biology-department.

