Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent

Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without customer approval, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also found that the bank’s double-dipping on fees was illegal.

Bank of America will pay $90 million in penalties to its organization and $60 million in penalties to the OCC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday.

Bank of America, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serves 68 million people and small business clients. The bank had $2.4 trillion in consolidated assets and $1.9 trillion in domestic deposits as of March 31, making it the second- largest bank in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts
Jack Freeburg was one of just 10 students in the nation to receive a $10,000 scholarship from...
Blind Volin student earns prestigious national scholarship
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
Test scores show American students slipping further behind despite recovery efforts
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie