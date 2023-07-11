Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Board of Regents launches college readiness site

The new site is called OurDakotaDreams.com
The new site is called OurDakotaDreams.com(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota Board of Regents and Department of Education unveiled a new college readiness website today to offer resources to help students planning to pursue higher education.

The site is OurDakotaDreams.com. The comprehensive goal of the site is to provide information and opportunities for students, parents, and educators.

“We are so excited to launch this site and showcase the hard work of our education coalition with the students and educators of South Dakota,” said System Vice President of Academic Affairs Janice Minder. “The relationships built throughout this process are evident on the pages within the Our Dakota Dreams website.”

In addition to BOR and DOE, contributors included the South Dakota Board of Technical Education system, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, and the nonprofit organization, Mapping Your Future. This collaboration allows the website to stretch beyond the walls of one representative and better the user experience. Visitors can access checklists for their respective age groups, learn more about the great public colleges and universities in South Dakota, and view scholarship information and upcoming events.

“This site will be an asset to those who want to take their education further than our K-12 system,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “It provides valuable information for students about how to make the most of their middle and high school courses to succeed in higher education.”

The website is only one of the initiatives created by the Our Dakota Dreams coalition. In addition, student resources on the site include free online tutoring during the academic year, information about career camps for 7th and 8th graders, and access to college readiness coursework. Educators can also find information about a leadership program for experienced teachers, apprenticeship offerings, and access to resources to help prepare students for post-secondary success.

The website is funded, in part, with federal dollars available to DOE through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly ATV Crash generic
One woman dead after four-wheeler accident in Sioux Falls
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Sioux Falls Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he shot at a driver, following an...
Man arrested for shooting at Sioux Falls driver
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Pine Ridge man found guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

Latest News

Augustana University will offer the state’s first undergraduate program in bioinformatics...
Augustana to launch South Dakota’s first bioinformatics major
Motorcyclist killed in Minnehaha County fatal crash
Blind Volin student earns prestigious national scholarship
Blind Volin student earns prestigious national scholarship
Man who nearly drowned at West Lake Okoboji dies at hospital