Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Court documents accuse Pitt of "looting" a vineyard he and his ex-wife once owned.(Charles Sykes | Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - New court documents accuse actor Brad Pitt of “looting the assets” of a vineyard he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once co-owned.

Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, said Pitt and his partners owe the firm at least $350 million.

Nouvel claims Pitt wasted millions of dollars by spending money on vanity projects and acted like a petulant child so he could retain control of the Miraval winery in the south of France.

The new documents are part of an ongoing legal dispute the former couple is engaged in over the property.

They bought the property in 2008.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

CNN reached out to Pitt’s representatives but has not heard back from them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

