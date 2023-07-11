Avera Medical Minute
Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen...
(l to r) Arianna Gayle Stucki (“Mayella Ewell”), Richard Thomas (“Atticus Finch”), Stephen Elrod (“Bailiff”), Richard Poe (“Judge Taylor”), Greg Wood (“Mr. Roscoe”) and Joey Collins (“Bob Ewell”).(Julieta Cervantes)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion announced Tuesday that Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will star as Atticus Finch in the five performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird” slated for January.

Thomas is playing the role of Atticus Finch for the complete third touring season of the First National Tour of the play, according to the Washington Pavilion.

The Washington Pavilion will host five performances Jan. 12–14, 2024. Tickets go on sale July 22.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, been seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you’ll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing — a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

