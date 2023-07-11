Richard Thomas to play Atticus Finch in Sioux Falls run of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion announced Tuesday that Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas will star as Atticus Finch in the five performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird” slated for January.

Thomas is playing the role of Atticus Finch for the complete third touring season of the First National Tour of the play, according to the Washington Pavilion.

The Washington Pavilion will host five performances Jan. 12–14, 2024. Tickets go on sale July 22.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, been seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you’ll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing — a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

