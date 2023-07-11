Flandreau-based Helping Kids Round First helps pack meals for refugees in Africa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An organization that works to help improve lives through baseball took on a different type of challenge.

Staff at “Helping Kids Round First” in Flandreau along with a local rancher and volunteers are working together to stop a humanitarian disaster in Africa.

Monday, a team packaged up and sent off more than 360,000 meals for Sudan refugees in Chad.

The non profit-says tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes due to an ongoing civil war.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck has he story.

