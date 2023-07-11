Great Plains Zoo joining global initiative to reduce plastic waste

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard the phrase “reduce, reuse and recycle” thousands of times, but sometimes that notion goes over our heads. The entire month of July is a time to remind people that it’s always important to be mindful of their plastic consumption.

The Great Plains Zoo has been involved with the global Plastic Free July month for years. The annual campaign looks to raise awareness about our relationship with single-use plastics and how we can eliminate some of those habits.

“We offer reusable bags. We have reuable cups that are like a souvenir that are fun to take around the zoo with you, but we also have a bunch of compostable or biodegrable containers for our food,” said Stephanie Arne, conservation director.

Taking ingredients from the earth to make plastics affects the environments that animals depend on for survival, and when those plastics are polluted back into those ecosystems, they often find their way into water and soil, which can impact our own health.

“Try to pay more attention to those choices and to make better choices towards more compostable, biodegradable, reusable options or just refusing all together if that’s possible,” said Arne.

And the zoo isn’t just focused on minimizing plastic waste.

“Another thing that the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium are trying to do is decrease all things, not just single-use plastic but decrease electricity and water and also paper usage,” said Arne.

You can be part of the change, too, by joining the zoo in their eco-challenge here: plasticfree.ecochallenge.org/users/join.

For more information about the zoo, visit their website: greatzoo.org/.

